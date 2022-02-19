Late-night car fire suspicious

Dunedin emergency services received multiple calls late last night as a car burned in Brighton Rd.

The fire, which was seen from a distance, was being treated as suspicious, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

After the first call came in from a member of the public about 11pm, multiple calls came in from passersby as the car burned in the Waldronville estuary car park, the spokesman said.

When fire crews from Brighton and Lookout Point arrived the fire was "well-involved".

He could not say what type of vehicle the car was.

Nobody was seen at the scene, he said, but crews reported the road was busy at the time.

The scene was handed over to police about midnight, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries.

No further details were available at present, she said.