Let him entertain you!

robbie_good.jpg Robbie Williams performs in front of a pumped crowd tonight at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Craig Baxter

The ego has landed - Robbie Williams is rocking Dunedin.

The Angels singer took to the stage at Forsyth Barr Stadium just after 8.50pm.

Williams was met with a rapturous applause after he greeted the crowd with “good evening Dunedin”.

The pop star opened his Heavy Entertainment Show with his own national anthem and a boxing-like countdown.

He was soon singing his hit song Let Me Entertain You after his set began.

Support act Tami Neilson had warmed up the Dunedin crowd for more than an hour.

Should Williams' entrance be anything to go by, Dunedin is in for a big night.