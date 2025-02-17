Licence suspended after three times over limit: police

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin driver stopped for speeding was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 26-year-old man was stopped from driving at 116kmh in Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd at 9.55pm on Saturday.

When tested, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 776mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summonsed to appear in court.

On Friday, a 50 year old man was stopped for driving at 96kmh in a 50kmh zone in Brighton Rd at 9am.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 470mcg but elected to have a blood sample taken.

Snr Sgt Bond said his licence was suspended for 28 days for speeding and police were waiting on blood sample results.

At 4.05pm on Friday a 23-year-old male was also stopped for speeding and recorded a breath alcohol level of 314mcg in the Dunedin Northern Motorway.

Yesterday, a 44-year-old man who was a disqualified driver was driving at speed in Macandrew Rd.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 747mcg and was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and drink driving.

His car was also impounded.

Snr Sgt Bond said another five people were caught drink driving at police checkpoints over the weekend.

