Growing village, hoping to elicit revisits

Christina Grant stands in front of her mother’s rose bushes with her husband Callum Grant at Tarras Village, a cluster of businesses they are working to expand. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

Christina and Callum Grant are following through on a family vision by expanding Tarras Village.

The block of stores now house a cafe, merino clothing store, wine cellar, a village store with real fruit ice cream and a high-end souvenir shop and Mrs Grant said she hoped they could help put tiny Tarras on the map.

Mrs Grant said she took pride in adding "new flare" to the vision of her parents, John and Heather Perriam, who wanted to make Tarras Village a must-see destination.

"We are really grateful for the opportunity they left us and hopefully we are doing them proud in terms of what we’re creating here," she said.

The new and improved roadside store was opened about Christmas two years ago.

Mrs Grant said the village aimed to cater to their large tourist market.

"We wanted to create something out here in Tarras that you can’t find in town."

Mrs Grant, who founded the Perriam fashion label which specialises in merino knitwear, said she and her husband wanted to make a destination market, urging tourists and locals to stop in.

"Callum has a strong background in hospitality so we work together really well. I have the ideas and he gets it done."

The interior of the new store had been made primarily of repurposed goods.

"We haven’t brought any new shop fittings, we painted old sideboards and added new handles. I find joy in doing up an old space and making it really beautiful," she said.

The Perriams, owners of Bendigo Station where Mrs Grant grew up, bought the cafe in 1984, and later opened the Merino Shop.

"Their focus was to not only grow the merino wool but to showcase it and make it into products they could sell and also educate tourists with."

Mrs Grant took over ownership of the village 16 years ago after her mother’s death.

"It was a really challenging time. When Mum passed away she had the merino shop and was in the process of making a high-end grocery shop," she said.

The village’s newest addition, The Farmhouse, opened this month and aims to draw in more customers with high-end souvenirs.

"I wanted The Farmhouse to feel just like a farmhouse ... to add joy to people’s lives and not be so minimalist," she said.

"I wanted it to be different from another gift shop so that people would talk about it and bring others out here to see it. We tried to be different with our product mix, adding things that you don’t really see anywhere else in this area," she said.

