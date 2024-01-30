Machete man 'confronting people' in Roslyn

Police are looking for a man with a machete and a crutch who is alleged to have been confronting people on footpaths in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called about 11.30am to three similar incidents in the Claremont St area.

The man, described as Caucasian, tall with a slim build, and wearing a tan hoodie with a logo on front, was reported as either carrying a machete or a knife with a wooden handle.

He was alternately described as using a walking stick or a crutch.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man, who had not been located, had not harmed anyone, but was confronting people on the footpaths.

--