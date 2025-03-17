Man allegedly jumped on boat carrying knife, wearing gang t-shirt

A Dunedin man was wearing a gang t-shirt and armed with a knife when he jumped onto a boat in Otago Harbour and threatened the fishermen onboard, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a fishing boat in the Otago Harbour at 8.35pm on Friday after a man armed with a knife jumped onto the boat.

The 36-year-old man wearing a t-shirt with gang insignia on it, was seen climbing over a fence at the port and entering an enclosed yard.

He then walked across the wharf, knife in hand, and approached a fishing boat.

The workers onboard told the man to stay away and that he was in a restricted area, however, he ignored the warnings then jumped onboard from the wharf.

Staff immediately restrained the man and called police.

He was arrested and charged with prohibited display of gang insignia, common assault, and possession of an offensive weapon.

‘‘I believe this is the second person in Dunedin to be charged with [prohibited display of gang insignia].’’

The man was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date, however, while out on bail, the man allegedly entered a stranger’s property on Sunday night.

Police were called to a property in Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin at 9pm after the man walked into a residence.

He was unknown to the occupants, and when they asked him to leave, he refused.

When police arrived he was arrested, again.

While being placed under arrest, a screwdriver fell from his jacket.

He received further charges of possession of an offensive weapon and being unlawfully in property.

The man was not bailed, and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

