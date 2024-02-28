Man calls cops on himself after South Dunedin dust-up

A man involved in a violent altercation with his South Dunedin neighbour called police to say he "would kill" the man if he returned.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Melbourne St after violence flared at 2.20pm yesterday.

A 54-year-old man had called police to say he had punched his 60-year-old neighbour and would kill him if he came back.

The neighbour had knocked on his door to say "some children were going to be looking for a bike he had lost".

In response, the 54-year-old allegedly told the neighbour to get off his property, pushed him into the street, threw him to the ground and punched him in the head.

The alleged assailant then called 111 himself and told operators he punched a man and would kill him if he came back.

The man is due to appear in court today charged with assault and threats to kill.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz