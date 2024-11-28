Man charged with assault on bus driver

The incident happened at the bus hub in the central city, next to the police station. Photo: ODT files

A scuffle between a bus driver and his passenger at the bus hub ended with the pair walking into the nearby police station to report an assault.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said two men went to the Dunedin Central Police Station in Great King St about 11.30am yesterday, each to report an assault by the other.

One of the men, aged 55, got on the parked bus that was being driven by a 61-year-old.

The pair had a dispute over the amount of money on the passenger's bus card, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A scuffle broke out between them and both left the bus to report the incident to police.

The 55-year-old was arrested, charged with assault and would appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.

The bus driver was not charged with any offence.

