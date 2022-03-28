Monday, 28 March 2022

Updated 12.02 pm

Man concussed, boy bloodied in harbour boat crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Four people, one a four-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a boat crash on Otago Harbour yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a small boat crashed into a sandbar near Quarantine Island about 7.10pm on Sunday.

    The boat had six passengers and the cause of the crash was unknown, he said.

    A 38-year-old male was concussed and received a laceration to his forehead.

    The four-year-old boy received a bloody nose.

    A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances took four patients to Dunedin Hospital, all in a moderate condition.

    The boat was left on the sandbar for retrieval, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter