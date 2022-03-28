Man concussed, boy bloodied in harbour boat crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people, one a four-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a boat crash on Otago Harbour yesterday.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a small boat crashed into a sandbar near Quarantine Island about 7.10pm on Sunday.
The boat had six passengers and the cause of the crash was unknown, he said.
A 38-year-old male was concussed and received a laceration to his forehead.
The four-year-old boy received a bloody nose.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances took four patients to Dunedin Hospital, all in a moderate condition.
The boat was left on the sandbar for retrieval, Snr Sgt Bond said.