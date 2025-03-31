Man 'critically hurt' amid Brockville incidents

A man who was left in a critical condition after falling from a moving trailer is currently in Dunedin Hospital's ICU fighting for his life.

It was one of three incidents to happen in Brockville on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brockville Rd, Brockville, at 4.30pm on Saturday after a man tumbled off the back of a moving trailer.

The incident started when two men in their 30s had an argument at a Turnbull St address and one of the pair, a 31-year-old, got into his car which had a trailer attached to the back, Snr Sgt Bond said.

His partner then hopped on to the back of the trailer, and as a result, the driver took off too suddenly and the man went tumbling off the back Snr Sgt Bond said.

He hit his head on the ground resulting in serious injuries, he said.

He was rushed to hospital by Hato Hone St John, in a critical condition.

The man had surgery and was currently in ICU, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver would appear in Dunedin District Court today charged with reckless driving causing injury, failing to carry out obligations after a crash, and refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test.

Woman drove by scene allegedly drunk

While police were at the scene, a 30-year-old woman drove past the closed road while speeding after exiting Turnbull St.

Police stopped the woman who was allegedly drunk.

She did not come from the same address as the two men, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 490mcg, the legal limit is 250mcg.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date for drink driving.

Police arrest alleged Brockville burglars

Earlier at 9am, also on Brockville Rd, a 70-year-old man returned to his home to see four people wrapping up a burglary at his home.

The man originally left his home to go on a bike ride, but returned a short time later to charge his e-bike battery.

When the man walked towards his property, he saw four strangers walking out of his house and into an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway.

He called police about the people allegedly stealing from his home, and officers located the offending car in Hoopers Inlet Rd, on the Otago Peninsula, a short time later.

Four people were detained and police searched the vehicle.

They located the man’s house keys, some of his belongings, drug paraphernalia, a metal baton, scales, meth, and a small amount of other drugs.

Of the four detailed, a 39-year-old woman was charged with being unlawfully in a yard, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with burglary, and a 31-year-old man was charged with being unlawfully in a yard.

All three would appear in Dunedin District Court on April 3.

The fourth person, a 47-year-old man, was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

He would appear in court today, Snr Sgt Bond said.

