Man runs himself over in driveway

A Dunedin man was transported to hospital after running himself over with his own car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to an address in Beechworth St, North East Valley, at 10.35pm yesterday.

A 65-year-old man was found in his driveway, having been run over by his own car.

"He was reversing in his driveway, when getting back into the vehicle after getting out, his foot slipped and went on to the accelerator," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"He fell backwards under the car when it was moving backwards."

A Hato Hones St John spokesman said they dispatched one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

The man was assessed at his home and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

