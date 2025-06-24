Man threatened hospital staff with crutches, knife

Stock photo: Getty

A Dunedin man brandished a knife at hospital staff and threatened to use his crutches as a weapon, police say.

Police were called to Dunedin Hospital at 5.15am today after the 43-year-old man was verbally abusive to staff and said he would damage hospital property.

"When offered crutches he advised he would use them to hit people and showed hospital staff a small blade he had on his key chain, stating he would stab someone with it," Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

Police found the man in the emergency department talking with hospital security staff.

He was arrested and charged with speaking threateningly and breaching bail conditions.

He was due to appear in court today and his bail would be opposed.