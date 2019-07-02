Maori students' art on show

Otago Polytechnic art students Zoe Morehu (left) and Hayley Walmsley with their exhibits to be showcased in "Hopua Whakaata'', which will open on Thursday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Fresh from two years travelling in the Netherlands, Dunedin-based art collective E-Kare is returning to its home city - and is collaborating with Otago Polytechnic to bring an innovative new show.

E-Kare artist Piupiu-Maya Turei and her partner, Jos van Beek, have organised the show ''Hopua Whakaata'', which will open on Thursday night in the polytechnic Hub.

From copper wire sculptures to videos, photographs and paintings, jewellery, floral arrangements and textile work, a wide range of art from Maori students will be on offer.

''We've got a really good mix,'' Ms Turei said. ''We just facilitate it, and people can come and see all this beautiful work.''

Eighteen students from the polytechnic's Dunedin School of Art had submitted work and Ms Turei said she and Mr van Beek were ''really stoked''.

They hoped it would pave the way for more exhibitions with the polytechnic in the future.

The exhibition had been facilitated with the help of polytechnic deputy chief executive Janine Kapa and Simon Kaan, from the Dunedin School of Art, and Ms Turei said she was very grateful for their help.

She and Mr van Beek had been travelling in the Netherlands and had formed ties with institutions there, learning about artistic communities.

Their trip had inspired them to work with people who did not have access to art galleries and to ''bring the art to the people'', she said.

''It's the first time we've worked in a tertiary institution, and we're really thoroughly enjoying it.''

The exhibition has its opening on July 4 from 5.30pm to 8pm and will run until July 16.

Entry is free, and pieces will be available for purchase.

elena.mcphee@odt.co.nz