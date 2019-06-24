Men wanted after possible gun seen during fight

Police were called to Craigleith St this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin police are looking for a group of men after one was seen carrying what was thought to be a firearm during a fight in North East Valley.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the fight between a group of males in Craigleith St this afternoon, one of which could have possibly been holding a gun.

The men fled before police could get to the scene.

Police are looking for those involved and talking to witnesses.