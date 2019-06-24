Men wanted after possible gun seen during fight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police are looking for a group of men after one was seen carrying what was thought to be a firearm during a fight in North East Valley.
A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the fight between a group of males in Craigleith St this afternoon, one of which could have possibly been holding a gun.
The men fled before police could get to the scene.
Police are looking for those involved and talking to witnesses.