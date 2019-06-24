Monday, 24 June 2019

Men wanted after possible gun seen during fight

    By Tim Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police were called to Craigleith St this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police were called to Craigleith St this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Dunedin police are looking for a group of men after one was seen carrying what was thought to be a firearm during a fight in North East Valley.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the fight between a group of males in Craigleith St this afternoon, one of which could have possibly been holding a gun.

    The men fled before police could get to the scene.

    Police are looking for those involved and talking to witnesses.

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg