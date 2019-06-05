Mince from Dunedin supermarket recalled

Pak'nSave Dunedin. Photo: ODT

Foreign matter in a batch of mince has prompted Dunedin's Pak'n Save to recall the product.

Packs of the supermarket's Prime Beef Mince Bulk, packaged in various sizes with a best before date of June 5, 2019, may contain pieces of clear plastic.

The product is sold at Pak'n Save's Hillside Rd store, in South Dunedin.

The supermarket advised customers to check the date mark on the product label, and warned affected mince should not be consumed.

There have been no reports of injury to date.

However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund.

A Pak'n Save manager declined to comment further.