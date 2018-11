A three-car collision has closed part of Stuart St this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the fender bender happened near the Cargill St intersection shortly before 9am.

Part of Stuart St was bloacked after a minor three-car crash this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

There were no injuries, but the crash has closed both lanes of Stuart St, she said.

Police were on scene shortly after 9am and were working to clean up debris.