Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Updated 12.30 pm

Moderate injuries after car hits lamp post in Opoho Rd

    By Titus Lambert-Lane
    A car hit a lamp post in Opoho Rd this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson
    One person is moderately injured after a car hit a lamp post near Dunedin Botanic Garden this morning.  

    A fire and emergency spokesman said emergency services responded to a vehicle collision with a lamp post in Opoho Rd about 11am.

    The power company was called to isolate any outages in the area shortly after the collision, he said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance transported the driver to the Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    An Aurora spokeswoman said no customers were affected by power outages from the incident.

    The circumstances of the crash are unknown. 

    titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz

     

