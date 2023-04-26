Moderate injuries after car hits lamp post in Opoho Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is moderately injured after a car hit a lamp post near Dunedin Botanic Garden this morning.
A fire and emergency spokesman said emergency services responded to a vehicle collision with a lamp post in Opoho Rd about 11am.
The power company was called to isolate any outages in the area shortly after the collision, he said.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance transported the driver to the Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
An Aurora spokeswoman said no customers were affected by power outages from the incident.
The circumstances of the crash are unknown.