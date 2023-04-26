Moderate injuries after car hits lamp post in Opoho Rd

A car hit a lamp post in Opoho Rd this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson

One person is moderately injured after a car hit a lamp post near Dunedin Botanic Garden this morning.

A fire and emergency spokesman said emergency services responded to a vehicle collision with a lamp post in Opoho Rd about 11am.

The power company was called to isolate any outages in the area shortly after the collision, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance transported the driver to the Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

An Aurora spokeswoman said no customers were affected by power outages from the incident.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown.

