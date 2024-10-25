Friday, 25 October 2024

Moderate injuries after fall off car

    By Ben Andrews
    A Dunedin man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after falling from the roof of a car.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said a 27-year old man, who was drunk, fell off the roof of a stationary car in North Dunedin and knocked himself unconscious.

    Police were called to the incident in Lachlan Ave at 12.04am today. 

    A Hata Hone St John rapid response unit and ambulance responded.

    The man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

     

