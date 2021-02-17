Moderate injuries in crash between car and mobility scooter

Firefighters worked to free the person this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A person had to be freed from their mobility scooter after a crash with a car in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on the corner of George and Howe Sts, at 11.10am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was an enclosed mobility scooter and one person was still inside when they arrived.

Crews were able to quickly remove the person.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.