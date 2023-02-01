Moray Pl in September not spot to park

Dunedin City Council parking officers survey lower Stuart St on Monday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

If you plan to park in Dunedin central in September, you better watch out while in Moray Pl — it could help you dodge a parking ticket.

Figures obtained by the Otago Daily Times under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act showed last year 4043 tickets were issued in September, the most tickets issued for a single month.

Motorists in the city were stung 34,355 times with infringement notices last year, which added up to $2,161,614 in parking fines.

Despite 86 fewer infringements being issued, the total collection increased by more than $500,000 from 2021.

The two most prolific parking wardens issued 13,675 fines, equating to 39.8% of the total tickets.

The street where the most tickets were issued was Moray Pl with 1487 tickets.

George St followed closely in second place with 1446 fines handed out.

Frederick St was third with 1215 fines.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz