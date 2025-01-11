More time for say on plan

Sian Sutton. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The public has been allowed more time to influence a plan for festivals and events in Dunedin.

Submissions about a draft Dunedin City Council plan for the sector closed last Sunday but reopened yesterday "following a surge of interest" after the deadline, a council spokesman said.

Aspirations in the draft document include a desire for "our events industry to be one of the most resilient, innovative and competitive in the market", for people to experience a vibrant city where Dunedin artists emerge and where "our events are so compelling, people keep coming back for more".

The council reaffirmed a commitment to a Treaty of Waitangi partnership approach and changes in the new draft plan include a shared vision for events.

The deadline for input into the new plan is now Monday, January 20, at 5pm.

Council economic development committee chairman Andrew Whiley said the draft document set an aspirational direction and "many of these events are led by our community, so it’s essential for [members of the public] to have their say on this plan".

Seventeen submissions came in during a month of consultation that started on December 5.

Dunedin destination manager Sian Sutton said there had been ongoing interest.

Goals of the draft plan include making it easy to put on great events and maximising promotion and usage of assets and venues owned and managed by the council.

Other goals are to "champion a diverse and balanced year-round calendar of events that celebrate our people, our place, and our community", foster collaborative and sustainable events and maximise destination profile and community benefits.

