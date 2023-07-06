Mosgiel arson: Man seen entering property before blaze

Police have released this photograph of a man seen entering the Murray St property which was hit by arson.

Police investigating a Mosgiel arson have released a photograph of a man seen entering the property before the fire.

A blaze engulfed a shed on a Murray St property early on Monday evening.

The man in the photograph was seen entering the property two evenings prior to the arson, at around 12.50am on July 2, police said

"We know the image isn’t the best quality, but we’re hoping someone will recognise the clothing and be able to assist us," police said.

Anyone who can help can get in touch via the police 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 230704/6175.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.