Mosgiel crash causing major delays

Police said they were alerted at 7.48am after a vehicle collided with a traffic light pole on the corner of Gladstone Rd South and Quarry Rd (State Highway 87).
St John said an ambulance was sent to the scene but two people "declined a full assessment".
There were no serious injuries reported.
Motorists were advised to use Three Mile Hill Rd and to expect delays, police said.
Fire and Emergency NZ said a crew from Lookout Point and Mosgiel attended the scene.
NZTA/Waka Kotahi said a culvert replacement has closed the northbound lane of SH1 at Braeside from May 6 until June 3.
A detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange) was in place 24 hours a day as the worksite takes up half the road-width.
Southbound drivers were also affected, with their lane down to 30kmh.