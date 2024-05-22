Mosgiel crash causing major delays

A vehicle collided with a traffic light pole in Gladstone Rd this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A crash in Mosgiel has caused big delays for road users this morning in an area already under pressure due to diverted traffic from major roadworks.

Police said they were alerted at 7.48am after a vehicle collided with a traffic light pole on the corner of Gladstone Rd South and Quarry Rd (State Highway 87).

St John said an ambulance was sent to the scene but two people "declined a full assessment".

There were no serious injuries reported.

Traffic going to Mosgiel was backed up on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1). PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised the crash blocked the southbound lane of the road going in to Mosgiel. Technicians were at the site as the traffic light had been knocked over.

Motorists were advised to use Three Mile Hill Rd and to expect delays, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a crew from Lookout Point and Mosgiel attended the scene.

The crash from another angle, showing the lane into Mosgiel blocked. PHOTO: NZTA/ WAKA KOTAHI

Today's crash comes as drivers travelling north to Dunedin face weeks of delays with a lane of the motorway near Mosgiel closed for a major project.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi said a culvert replacement has closed the northbound lane of SH1 at Braeside from May 6 until June 3.

A detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange) was in place 24 hours a day as the worksite takes up half the road-width.

Southbound drivers were also affected, with their lane down to 30kmh.