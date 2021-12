Emergency services were called to the scene about noon today. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A motorcyclist has been moderately injured after colliding with a car in South Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Otaki and Orari Sts about noon today.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services crews initially attended to a person lying in the road about 12.20pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

