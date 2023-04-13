Motorway pile-up and crash in Mosgiel

Emergency services were kept busy late this afternoon dealing with a two-car crash in Mosgiel, and a seven-car pile-up and van fire on the Southern Motorway.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a two-car crash in Gordon Rd, between Park St and Hagart-Alexander Dr, about 4.25pm.

An ambulance attended the scene and a patient was treated for minor injuries.

Minutes later, a collision involving seven cars happened on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) between between the Saddle Hill on-ramp and the Quarry Rd off-ramp, at 4.45pm.

The crash happened in the lane heading towards Mosgiel but no injuries were reported.

Traffic had backed up for a time but was flowing again by about 5.50pm, the spokesman said.

The seven-car crash happened in the lane heading towards Mosgiel but no injuries were reported. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said appliances from Mosgiel and Lookout Point attended the Gordon Rd crash.

They assisted with first aid until the ambulance arrived, then went to help with the motorway collision.

About 5.15pm, the Mosgiel crew was diverted again to attend a to van fire on the Southern Motorway on the Dunedin side of the Saddle Hill overbridge.

The fire was unrelated to the multi-car crash and was extinguished using a hose reel, the spokesman said.

