Mountain biker injured on Signal Hill

Emergency services and members of the public assist an injured mountain biker on Signal Hill this evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A mountain biker was rescued from Signal Hill tonight after falling off his bike on a trail and injuring his shoulder.

Two fire crews from Dunedin Central and Willowbank and a St John ambulance were at the scene where firefighters and members of the public helped stretcher the man up the hill from the Big Easy track to the car park.

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm, as heavy rain set in.

Willowbank Fire Station senior station officer Ant O’Neill said the biker was in a stable condition when he was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital, and the fire crews were grateful to the ‘‘couple of helpers’’ who assisted.

Emergency services left the scene about 8.40pm.