Mum's grief over Dunedin teen's death

Amber-Rose Rush pictured with her mum Lisa Ann. Photo: supplied by family

The family of a Dunedin teenager who police say was murdered by a man known to her are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of the 16-year-old and was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

Officers were called to the Clermiston Ave property on Saturday morning, and found a girl dead at her home.

Amber-Rose Rush pictured with her niece, Piper. Photo: supplied by family

Family members and friends have identified the teenager on social media as Amber-Rose, with a collection of heartfelt tributes.

Her mother, Lisa Ann, said on Facebook that her daughter's alleged murder had "killed her entire life".

"How do I put into words what u mean to me my baby girl, u are literally my other half, my soul, my heart, my everything," she wrote.

"She was not only a daughter, but a best friend, I cannot begin to explain how this feels."

The teenager's sister, Shantelle, also posted on Facebook about the loss.

"My baby sister," her post read. "She was only 16 ... and took all our hearts with her."

Friends and other family members had commented on both posts, expressing their condolences.

"I don't want to believe what has happened," one person wrote.

"It's heartbreaking to see such a beautiful soul so young pass away, all my love goes out to your family," another said.

A 30-year-old man would appear in court later today. Police said the man was known to the teenager and they were not speaking to anyone else in relation to her death.

A police cordon around the Clermiston Ave home was removed this afternoon and the family were able to go back into their home.