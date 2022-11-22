Museum display to celebrate Otago Polytechnic

Showing off placards from Tuhura Otago Museum’s latest exhibition are (from left) museum head of exhibitions and creative services Craig Scott and Otago Polytechnic’s Sharon O’Loughlin and Harry Pickernell. Photo: Peter McIntosh

An interactive summer exhibition at Otago Museum will celebrate Otago Polytechnic and feature input from its students.

The free exhibition, "Ka Mua Ka Muri: Walking Backwards into the Future", will open on December 9 and run for six months.

It will focus on Otago Polytechnic, particularly its people, place, history and future.

Otago Polytechnic officially transitioned to Te Pukenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology on November 1.

Museum head of exhibitions and creative services Craig Scott said the polytechnic had a long history in Otago, starting in 1870 as the Dunedin Art School.

"So many New Zealanders have connections with this institution — we wanted to celebrate their story and the successes of alumni, as they shift to Te Pukenga, in an engaging way," Mr Scott said.

"The exhibition will have something for all ages and people," museum marketing manager Kate Oktay said.

It aimed to show visitors what and how they can study in the future, and hopefully people might start a new career or hobby after being inspired by the exhibition, Ms Oktay said.

Otago Polytechnic executive director Dr Megan Gibbons said the exhibit would play an important role in helping to communicate upcoming changes for the tertiary training sector, including introducing Te Pukenga.

The new exhibition would feature hands-on interactive experiences, including a Selfie Space, a Sculpture Station where visitors can get hands-on and creative, and a pop-up arcade featuring games developed by students.

Children’s entertainer Suzy Cato would be making a video so children could learn to bandage teddy bears like veterinary nurses learn to.

The exhibition will also feature prominent alumni including Silver Fern Jodie Brown, Black Cap Grant Elliot, Black Fern Kelly Brazier and artist Michael Tuffery

Community events would also happen throughout the exhibit, such as master-classes on a range of subjects from art to cookery, the only public update on the Dunedin hospital rebuild and family events featuring the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital.