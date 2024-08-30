Museum honours Frame

Tūhura Otago Museum humanities collection manager Anne Harlow holds celebrated New Zealand writer Janet Frame’s 1990 Commemoration Medal, which is on display at the museum to celebrate what would have been Frame’s 100th birthday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

To mark what would have been Janet Frame’s 100th birthday yesterday, Tūhura Otago Museum has put on a special display celebrating the late New Zealand literary figure.

Frame’s 1990 Commemoration Medal is on public exhibition.

On February 14, 1990, Frame was invited to Government House in Wellington, where she received the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize from Queen Elizabeth II.

At the same time, she also received the Order of New Zealand (ONZ) and was awarded the 1990 Commemoration Medal, recognising her outstanding contributions to New Zealand’s literary and cultural heritage.

The medal was designed by New Zealand Herald of Arms Extraordinary Phillip O’Shea, and was struck by the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra.

Museum humanities collection manager Anne Harlow said the medal featured a ribbon bow for female recipients, and was given to the museum collection by Frame’s niece, Pamela Gordon.

"Janet Frame was born in Dunedin on August 28, 1924, and this medal is a testament to her incredible legacy.

"We are honoured to display this treasured item, celebrating a woman who is very special, not only to Dunedin, but to all of New Zealand."

The award was one of many she received for her internationally renowned work, which included novels, short stories, poetry, juvenile fiction and an autobiography.

Her writings about her life and mental health struggles became an award-winning movie, An Angel At My Table.

Frame died on January 29, 2004, aged 79, in Dunedin.

The medal will be on public display at the museum for the next week.

