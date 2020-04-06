Music cheers during lockdown

Twins (from left) Darcy and Tegen Baldwin (12) stick together while singing Dave Dobbyn’s Slice of Heaven in Dunedin’s first Saturday Co-Vid Home Harmonies performance. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In what some consider hellish times, there was a Slice of Heaven in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Hundreds around the city set themselves up on their front lawns with ukuleles, guitars, and even pots and pans, to sing Dave Dobbyn classic Slice of Heaven as part of Co-Vid Home Harmonies.

The initiative aims to boost community morale during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown by having communities sing a classic Kiwi song each Saturday at 6pm, for the rest of April.

Co-ordinator Nichole Davis, of Wellington, said she and friends Melissa Stewart, of Auckland, and Summer Bredin, of Gore, came up with the idea after seeing something similar done in Italy, Spain and England.

"We’ve seen people overseas doing it — people playing on their balconies. So we thought, why not?

"We’re trying to re-create that same sort of community morale and give children something to look forward to.

"At the end of the day, if we make five kids smile, then the job is done. If we made a million of them smile, that would be even better."

More than 2000 groups across the country had registered online to participate, but she believed many more would participate without registering.

Today, Co-Vid Home Harmonies will name another classic New Zealand song for participants to learn to perform this Saturday.

"Whether you play from the end of your driveway, from your back garden to share with your neighbours over the fence, or from your lounge with the kids and homemade instruments, New Zealand wants to hear you play.’’