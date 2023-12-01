Mystery bed appears on Dunedin demolition site

Spacious inner-city bedroom with excellent views of the night sky . . . possibly a bit wet when it rains.

In a curious development, a fully made-up bed complete with pillows has appeared on the site of demolished buildings in Rattray St.

An eagle-eyed office worker spotted the unusual sleeping arrangement from a neighbouring building this morning.

The buildings on the site, which included the Drake Leather building, were demolished earlier this year.

Photo: Supplied

The row of Rattray St buildings was once owned by Dunedin’s Chin family and at times housed the brothel Club 166 and the Tai Ping Restaurant.

The building is owned by Philip Laing House Ltd.