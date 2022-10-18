Nasa astronaut to take part in southern roadshow

Nasa astronaut Dr Shannon Walker will be touching down in the South to share her experiences on space missions and on board the International Space Station. Photo: Supplied

After several Nasa space missions, 167 days on the International Space Station as the commander, and being a mission specialist with SpaceX crew-1 on the Dragon spacecraft, Shannon Walker is about to touch down in what is usually alien territory for Nasa astronauts.

Dr Walker will be in New Zealand to launch Otago Museum’s new science roadshow Tuhura Tuarangi-Aotearoa in Space, which will open at Te Rau Aroha Marae, in Bluff, on October 31.

The Nasa astronaut will spend time in Bluff and Invercargill, visiting the nearby Awarua Satellite Ground Station with high school pupils and then give a public talk at James Hargest College in the early evening.

She will then give public talks on November 1 at the Queenstown Memorial Hall, at noon, followed by the Lake Wanaka Centre at 5.30pm, before spending November 2 with rural schools in Central Otago, and giving another public talk at the Maniototo Area School in Ranfurly at 2pm.

Otago Museum will host her final day on November 3, with sessions for Dunedin schools during the day, and a final public talk that evening.

Dr Walker said she was excited to be coming to share her experiences with the community.

Otago Museum roadshow development leader Dr Andrew Mills was "so thrilled" about Dr Walker coming to Southland and Otago.

"Tuhura Tuarangi is all about encouraging Kiwi kids to be inspired by the universe around us, learning how cool science and technology can be, and realising a career in space right here in Aotearoa New Zealand is entirely possible.

"There is nothing more inspiring than having an astronaut, who has been-there-and-done-that, speak in person to your school or community — it is just so great."

The roadshow included many hands-on science interactives, including a 4-billion-year-old meteorite, virtual reality space tours, as well as interactives where children could build a satellite, launch a rocket, and even generate their own clean, green fuel that might be the future of space travel.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz