Navy vessel arrives with cadets

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Taupō had junior officers aboard undertaking the at-sea component of their basic officer of the watch course.
"This is the first course for warfare officers after they graduate from junior officer common training."
The course runs over 16 to 20 weeks and teaches warfare officers basic principles and processes of navigation and bridge watch-keeping.
As part of the Dunedin visit, Taupō commanding officer Lieutenant Samara Mankelow will pay a courtesy visit to Dunedin’s mayor, and the crew will visit navy reserve unit HMNZS Toroa.
"Cadet Forces personnel will take tours of HMNZS Taupō and potential recruits were picked up by seaboat and delivered to the ship coming into harbour so they could ride in.
"This will be repeated in reverse when Taupo departs on Thursday", the spokesman said.