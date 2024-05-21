Navy vessel arrives with cadets

Inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Taupō enters the Otago Harbour Basin yesterday. On board are junior officers undertaking training. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The New Zealand Navy stopped in to Otago Harbour for a visit yesterday as part of a voyage around numerous ports in the country.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said inshore patrol vessel HMNZS Taupō had junior officers aboard undertaking the at-sea component of their basic officer of the watch course.

"This is the first course for warfare officers after they graduate from junior officer common training."

The course runs over 16 to 20 weeks and teaches warfare officers basic principles and processes of navigation and bridge watch-keeping.

On the bridge of HMNZS Taupō in Otago Harbour last night are (from left) naval cadets Mitchell Fox, 17, and Neeka Wilson, 16, and Sub-lieutenant Rowan Stone. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Navigation training is one of’s primary roles, alongside maritime security patrols, surveillance, boarding operations and search and rescue response, the spokesman said.

As part of the Dunedin visit, Taupō commanding officer Lieutenant Samara Mankelow will pay a courtesy visit to Dunedin’s mayor, and the crew will visit navy reserve unit HMNZS Toroa.

"Cadet Forces personnel will take tours of HMNZS Taupō and potential recruits were picked up by seaboat and delivered to the ship coming into harbour so they could ride in.

"This will be repeated in reverse when Taupo departs on Thursday", the spokesman said.