Neighbours Day expanded

Preparing to host a Neighbours Day community event at Concord reserve this Sunday are (from left) resident Janna Kyle with daughter Catherine (2) and Greater Green Island Community Network worker Amanda Reid. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Communities in Concord and Waldronville are among neighbourhood groups across Dunedin coming together to mark Neighbours Day.

The annual national celebration of neighbourhoods and communities has expanded into a 10-day event as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Running across New Zealand from tomorrow to March 31, Neighbours Day encourages individuals, groups and organisations to make an extra effort to get to know each other.

Greater Green Island Community Network worker Amanda Reid said the organisation was supporting the Concord and Waldronville groups to hold their events.

The Waldronville Neighbours Day event will be held tomorrow from 5pm to 7pm at the Island Park Golf Club.

Local people are invited to join for a picnic, where there will be a free bouncy castle and food trucks on hand.

The Concord Neighbours Day event will be held this Sunday, from 1pm to 3pm at the Emerson St playground and sports field.

There will be free inflatables, balloon art, old-fashioned games and a fundraiser for Concord Kindergarten.

Neighbourhood Support Otago and civil defence will have a presence at both events to share information on strengthening neighbourhoods and preparing for emergencies.

Mrs Reid said such relaxed and informal community events were a great way for people to meet and get to know their neighbours.

At the Concord event, people will be invited to give their feedback on designs for a proposed Keep Dunedin Beautiful Mural on the toilet block at the Emerson St playground.

As the 10 days of Neighbours Day get under way, Greater Green Island Community Network chairman Steve Hayward sent thoughts and prayers to all those connected to the recent tragic events in Christchurch.

‘‘We have a number of Muslims and former refugees in our wider community and we are thinking of them all at this sad time.

‘‘They are our neighbours and friends so it would be good for us to reach out and just check to see that they are OK.’’

If people wanted to do more, the GGICN would be happy to accept petrol or supermarket vouchers on their behalf. These could be dropped off to Green Island School or Mrs Reid at the Green Island Police Station (during school hours).

