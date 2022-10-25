New approaches needed to solve bus woes

Pim Borren. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lateral thinking may be needed to produce better bus services, Otago Regional Council’s interim chief executive says.

Driver pay has been boosted, but other avenues might need to be explored to help the bus companies, Ritchies Transport and Go Bus Transport, to get their contracted services back in line with expectations, Dr Pim Borren said.

The council has blamed a national driver shortage and high levels of driver illness for a reduction in timetabled services.

"This is a national problem but for Otago one that can only be solved locally and through some lateral and innovative thinking," Dr Borren said.

He asked communities to be patient through a period of unprecedented service disruptions.

Drivers learned at the end of last month the council had agreed to increase their pay up to the median wage of $27.76 an hour.

At the time, Dr Borren said he was taking personal responsibility for improving services.

"My taking direct responsibility and accountability for improving service levels is specifically to give confidence to our communities in Dunedin and Queenstown that at the highest level we are working to ensure we are back to normal bus services in the near future," Dr Borren said.

It is hoped services might be back to normal about February.

Dr Borren said he would work directly with the chief executives of Go Bus and Ritchies to find solutions.

The driver shortage had put pressure on council staff and the bus companies, he said.

The council’s public transport team had his full confidence, he said.

Former regional council transport manager Garry Maloney had joined Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, but Doug Rodgers agreed to continue as public transport manager, Dr Borren said.

Council staff had done their best under extremely trying circumstances that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

