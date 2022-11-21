New look at Coastguard Dunedin

Coastguard New Zealand regional manager south Cheryl Moffat (front) gives the thumbs-up in front of Coastguard Dunedin crew (from left) Barry Harwood, Scott Turner, James Berthelsen (rear), Ethan Hickey, Coastguard Dunedin president Blair Olsen, Mac McDonald, Rachel Johnston, Jack Campbell, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Labour MP for Taieri Ingrid Leary, aboard the Coastguard New Zealand vessel Moana Rescue. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Change is afoot at Coastguard Dunedin, with a new president, new boat and new headquarters all being welcomed into service.

Coastguard Dunedin president Blair Olsen was formally welcomed to the role at the newly operational Kitchener St base, along with the Coastguard’s new boat Moana Rescue.

Mr Olsen said he took over the role following the group’s annual meeting in October.

It had been an honour, and quite humbling, that the rest of the unit thought he was leadership material.

Mr Olsen hoped to expand the unit and bring on new volunteers.

At the Kitchener St premises Coastguard members were hoping to work with other search and rescue partners to make the building a maritime search and rescue hub, because it was in a good location right on the water.

Mr Olsen had joined the Dunedin Coastguard after he moved back from working in Wanaka and felt he had got to the point where he wanted to give back to the community.

He had always had a passion for boating and being part of the Coastguard had improved his skills.

Coastguard New Zealand was a very supportive organisation which kitted people out well and gave good training, Mr Olsen said.

It was quite a buzz when the pager system went off or when an active 111 call came in.

"It feels like you’re doing your bit," Mr Olsen said.

Coastguard New Zealand regional manager south Cheryl Moffat said Moana Rescue had been in the city since the summer and its crew had worked incredibly hard on getting it ready for service.

"It’s a great boat and it will make a huge difference to the team here," Ms Moffat said.

The 12.5m vessel was one of 26 America’s Cup chaser vessels refitted to help keep New Zealanders safe.

It was a true community project and would ultimately help rescue crews get to events faster, Ms Moffat said.

Former president John Campbell said the Coastguard had leased the Kitchener St building from the Dunedin City Council for about nine months, but it had only recently become operational.

Coastguard Dunedin started in 2005 at Portobello, then moved to Ravensbourne before shifting to the new premises in Kitchener St.

Now it had a new headquarters, he was looking forward to the group being able to get stuck in and do more training, Mr Campbell said.

