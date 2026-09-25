Port Otago and Napier Port’s new $36 million harbour dredger, the Kapuka, has hit the water for the first time after being launched from a shipyard in Vietnam.

The launching of the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 1000 marks a major milestone in the construction of the new state-of-the-art vessel, which combines the latest technology with excellent manoeuvring properties to support harbour maintenance dredging operations.

The Kapuka has taken nearly two years to build, and will be shared by both ports to keep shipping channels clear.

The dredge’s name means “to scoop out with both hands together”, and was gifted to the ports by Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou.

Built by Damen Shipyards Group, in Vietnam, the almost 60-metre-long vessel is based on a proven Damen design and has been customised to meet the operational requirements of both ports.

Damen Asia Pacific regional sales director Rabien Bahadoer said the vessel combined the latest monitoring equipment with outstanding manoeuvrability.

“It has azimuth thrusters and a bow thruster, and the TSHD 1000 is particularly suited to maintaining safe and accessible harbour approaches and waterways.

“Dredged material can be discharged quickly through the hopper's bottom doors, while the spacious accommodation, located aft, offers a comfortable working and living environment for the crew, isolated from operational areas on board.”

Through a joint venture, Napier Port and Port Otago had secured long-term access to dedicated dredging capacity for their respective harbour maintenance programmes, he said.

“The arrangement enables both ports to plan dredging campaigns independently of third-party contractors, while ensuring the continuous availability of a modern dredging asset in the region.”

Following the successful launch, the vessel has entered its final outfitting, testing, and commissioning phase alongside the quay.

When completed, the 1400 tonne, 58.7 metre-long vessel will have capacity to suck up 1000cu m of sand from the harbours’ channels at about 2000cu m per hour, and will have a top speed of about 10 knots.

Otago’s present dredger, New Era, is now 40 years old, and will be replaced by the Kapuka.

“We are honoured to support both Port Otago and Napier Port with this important investment in their long-term dredging capabilities.

“We look forward to delivering a modern, reliable, and efficient dredging solution that will support the safe and sustainable operation of both ports for decades to come.”

Following sea trials, the Kapuka is expected to take up to 38 days to travel from Vietnam, and was due to arrive in New Zealand in December.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz