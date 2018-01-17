No arrest after cyclist 'rammed'

Police have spoken to witnesses and are no longer seeking information after a cyclist was allegedly deliberately rammed by a motorist in central Dunedin at the weekend.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Senior Sergeant Darryl Lennane yesterday called for witnesses to the incident on George St at the intersection with St Andrew St about 3.30pm on Sunday.

The cyclist was riding north on George St and was hit from behind by a car after he stopped for a red light at the intersection, Sgt Lennane said.

"The tyre of the cyclist’s bike became stuck under the vehicle and he was attempting to remove it when the male driver of the vehicle began tooting his horn at him.

"The cyclist managed to free his bike and as he did so, the driver accelerated into him," he said.

The victim then moved to the side of the road while the motorist drove away north on George St.

The cyclist was uninjured and the bike was not damaged, but the behaviour was "completely unacceptable", he said.

The car was a blue Subaru station wagon and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.