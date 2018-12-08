Saturday, 8 December 2018

No serious injuries in Dunedin crashes

    By John Gibb
    Part of Portobello Rd, at Burns Point, Dunedin, was closed for about 20 minutes this morning after a car hit a crash barrier on the harbour side at 7.35am.

    It is understood that no-one was seriously hurt in the solo-vehicle crash, at Vauxhall, a police spokesman said.

    Police inquiries are continuing.

    Police are also investigating an earlier incident in which a car rolled over on the Crawford St overbridge at 1.25am today.

    An ambulance attended, but it is understood that no-one was seriously hurt in this crash, which also involved only one car. 

