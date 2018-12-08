No serious injuries in Dunedin crashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Part of Portobello Rd, at Burns Point, Dunedin, was closed for about 20 minutes this morning after a car hit a crash barrier on the harbour side at 7.35am.
It is understood that no-one was seriously hurt in the solo-vehicle crash, at Vauxhall, a police spokesman said.
Police inquiries are continuing.
Police are also investigating an earlier incident in which a car rolled over on the Crawford St overbridge at 1.25am today.
An ambulance attended, but it is understood that no-one was seriously hurt in this crash, which also involved only one car.