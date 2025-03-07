No sign of driver after car slams into pole

Dunedin police are searching for a driver who apparently fled the scene after slamming their vehicle into a power pole early this morning.

Police were called to Fryatt St at about 4.30am after a car smashed into a power pole, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The driver appeared to have lost control while speeding around a left-hand bend.

The car skidded for about 40m to 50m before colliding with the pole.

Nobody was with the vehicle when police arrived and inquiries were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

