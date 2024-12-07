Obituary: Dot Brazier, centenarian

Dorothy "Dot" Brazier, pictured here at age 95 with her grandson Kerry Brazier on his Harley Davidson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Centenarian Dorothy "Dot" Frances Brazier, nee Earley, packed much into her 103 years. Born in Dunedin on September 8 1921, she left school aged 13 to work at confectionery company McIntosh Caley Phoenix, before moving to Cadbury Fry Hudson. There she packed hand-wrapped chocolates and also served as leader of the Cadbury marching team, through which she caught her future husband Bill Brazier’s eye: the couple married in 1942. Mrs Brazier moved to Wolfenden and Russell clothing store, and during World War 2 she made soldier’s uniforms at Sargoods. After the war the couple moved to Nightcaps: Bill was a miner and they operated a mine in Coaldale, as well having a milk delivery run. In 1954 they started Brazier Motors and Mrs Brazier took over the school bus run. As well as ferrying three generations of children, she also took miners to work and ran bus charters before retiring to Alexandra in 1979. In 1986 Mr Brazier died and Mrs Brazier shifted to Dunedin. She enjoyed golf and was very active in Lions. The Braziers had three children — Gaynor, Lance and Royce — and after a heart attack in 2015 Mrs Brazier moved to Auckland to be closer to Gaynor. She died on October 23, and is survived by her children, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. — ODT