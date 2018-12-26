Christmas day fire began in kitchen

A fire which left two elderly people requiring medical treatment in Dunedin yesterday afternoon was not suspicious and began in the kitchen.

The cause of the blaze was not known in the immediate aftermath of the incident, as firefighters damped down remnants of the fire at the Kaikorai Valley Rd property.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said this morning the fire was not suspicious and had begun in the kitchen.

Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

A man living nearby said thick black smoke began billowing from the home shortly after 5pm.

kaikorai_valley_fire_3.jpg Firefighters help a woman to a waiting ambulance after a fire at Dunedin home yesterday afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Senior Station Officer Justin Wafer, of Dunedin City Station, said firefighters from across Dunedin did well to contain the blaze before it could spread.

''It was a good, quick knock-down by the crews from Roslyn, Lookout Point and Dunedin.''

St John personnel treated two elderly occupants of the property's downstairs flat, who had suffered ''minor smoke inhalation and very minor burns,'' Mr Wafer said.

Police were also at the scene.

Mr Wafer said the unit sustained significant smoke damage, but the damage from the flames was minimal.

''It's also a good reminder for people that if they do discover fire, they need to close those doors and get out of the house as quickly as possible.''