Old made new as PM opens Dunedin courthouse

The old Dunedin courthouse has been made new again – and its reopening was celebrated with much pomp today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially opened the Stuart St building this morning, marking the climax of the $20 million project.

She paid tribute to the legal fraternity, the local council and the Otago Daily Times for their advocacy in persuading the Government to stump up the funds.

"It now beats with a new, strong heart and everyone involved should be immensely proud of that," she said.

"You have preserved a taonga and you have also updated it."

This afternoon Mayor Dave Cull and Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias led a procession from the centre of the city to the refurbished facility as members of the public jostled for a view.

A ceremonial first sitting of the court was held later when Dame Sian marvelled at the beauty of the architecture and reminded dignitaries in attendance what it stood for.

"A court is not simply a building," she said.

"The building represents the idea of justice."

The festivities will conclude with a ball at the Town Hall this evening.