One dead after crash near Moeraki

Photo: Kayla Hodge

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Police initially reported that two people had been injured, but in an update around 9pm they confirmed a person had been killed.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene this afternoon said it appeared a car had hit a power pole, close to the Kemp Rd and Horse Range Rd intersection.

The road was blocked for a time.

Two helicopters attended, as well as police, fire crews and St John.

Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.

An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries.