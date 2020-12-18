One dead after crash near Moeraki

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the scene, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.
Police initially reported that two people had been injured, but in an update around 9pm they confirmed a person had been killed.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene this afternoon said it appeared a car had hit a power pole, close to the Kemp Rd and Horse Range Rd intersection.
The road was blocked for a time.
Two helicopters attended, as well as police, fire crews and St John.
Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.
An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries.