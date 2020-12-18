Friday, 18 December 2020

One dead after crash near Moeraki

    By Daisy Hudson and Rebecca Ryan
    One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the scene, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    Police initially reported that two people had been injured, but in an update around 9pm they confirmed a person had been killed. 

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene this afternoon said it appeared a car had hit a power pole, close to the Kemp Rd and Horse Range Rd intersection.

    The road was blocked for a time.

    Two helicopters attended, as well as police, fire crews and St John. 

    Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.

    An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries. 

