One in hospital after South Dunedin fire

One person has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a house fire in South Dunedin this evening.

Firefighting crews from Dunedin, St Kilda and Lookout Point stations were called to the Fawcett St property about 5.30pm.

Initial reports were that a person may have been still inside, but everyone was accounted for when firefighters arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital.