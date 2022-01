A St John crew at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled in Ravensbourne in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Ravensbourne Rd (State Highway 88) at 2pm.

A car had rolled, and police, firefighters and St John were on the way.

A St John spokeswoman later said two ambulance units had been sent, and one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.