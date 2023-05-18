One injured after delivery van rolls off road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is injured after a delivery van rolled on to its side in Fairfield this afternoon.
Two fire trucks and police assisted with a crashed FedEx van in Morris Rd, between Chain Hills and Coach Rds.
A St. John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one person to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.
The incident happened about 12.50pm.
The road is blocked and two buses were delayed at the cordons until they were let through by emergency services.