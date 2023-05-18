One injured after delivery van rolls off road

One person is injured after a delivery van rolled on to its side in Fairfield this afternoon.

Two fire trucks and police assisted with a crashed FedEx van in Morris Rd, between Chain Hills and Coach Rds.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

A St. John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one person to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident happened about 12.50pm.

The road is blocked and two buses were delayed at the cordons until they were let through by emergency services.