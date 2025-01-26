One injured, highway closed after crash north of Dunedin

A person has been seriously injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said the accident happened on the highway about 1.35pm, between Russell and Allen Rds near Merton.

‘‘It appears to be a single-vehicle crash and one person is in a serious condition.’’

The person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital.

She said no-one else was injured.

It was not known if the vehicle had left the road or rolled, she said.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that the highway road was closed and there were no detours, so people were advised to avoid the area.