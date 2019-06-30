One taken to hospital after Allanton fire

Fire investigators are working at a property in Allanton, near Dunedin, after a house was extensively damaged by fire.

Emergency services were called about 2.20am today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Daniel Reilly said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with smoke inhalation.

The house sustained "significant damage" in the blaze.

Two investigators were working at the scene today to establish the cause, but Mr Reilly understood the fire was not believed to be suspicious.