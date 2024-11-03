One taken to hospital after central city crash

A person has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in central Dunedin this evening.

A police spokeswomen said they were notified of the crash, at the intersection of St Andrew and Castle Sts, at 5pm.

Two people were reported to have moderate injuries, they said.

Police assisted with traffic management and blocked one lane for a time.

Emergency services at the scene in central Dunedin. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two of the cars involved required towing.

A Hata Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended, and one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital.